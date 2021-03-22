Monday, 22 March 2021

'Popular resident': Family of otters arrive at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve

    The family of Asian small-clawed otters will be released by Willowbank park staff into a renovated enclosure. Photo: Getty Images / File
    A family of Asian small-clawed otters, bred at Auckland Zoo, will be released into their new home at Christchurch's Willowbank Wildlife Reserve later this week.

    They were making their way to the reserve by plane from Auckland on Monday.

    The five are all females, including the mother, and four of her offspring. They will be released by Willowbank park staff into a renovated enclosure.

    "We are excited with our latest arrivals as it has been a number of years since we have had otters at our Reserve," said GM Kirsty Willis.

    "Their playfulness makes them a popular resident in our reserve and we can’t wait to showcase them to our visitors."

    Established 27 years ago by Michael Willis and Kathy Rangiwananga, Willowbank Wildlife Reserve is still under the same ownership and has grown to be one of Christchurch’s major attractions.

