Radio legend heading Coast radio's return to Christchurch

James Daniels is coming out of retirement to host Coast in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

NZME's Coast radio network is coming to Christchurch on Monday August 3, headed by former radio host James Daniels.

Daniels, who was last on air in Christchurch in 2018 with The Breeze, is coming out of retirement to host the broadcast.

Daniels says there's a real "feel good factor" about the station.

"Christchurch is my hometown, I live on the coast in Parklands and radio is my trade," the full-time city councillor says.

"I look forward to having fun and playing songs that all listeners know and love."

NZME's chief radio and commercial officer Wendy Palmer says Daniels is one of New Zealand's most talented radio hosts.

"We're delighted to have him host Coast's local morning show as we launch Coast to Christchurch listeners on 105.7FM."

The move will give Christchurch listeners access to one of the most popular Kiwi radio networks as well as breakfast hosts Toni Street, Jason Reeves and Sam Wallace.

Street says she "can't wait" to hear from more Canterbury listeners.

"Working with Jason and Sam is huge fun and knowing we're now sharing that with Christchurch locals means a lot to us."

Coast was previously only available on an AM frequency in Christchurch.

NZME's Christchurch general manager Matt Bowness said Coast's "Feel Good" format was incredibly popular across New Zealand.

"Having such a well-known, local personality like James help us launch is the icing on the cake!"