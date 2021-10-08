Rhythm and Alps festival-goers must be vaccinated

The Rhythm and Alps site in Cardrona Valley, near Wanaka. Photo: Otago Daily Times

The South Island's biggest New Year's music festival is insisting people be fully vaccinated to attend.

In a post on Facebook, organisers of the Rhythm and Alps music festival, near Wanaka, said the New Zealand Government has stated the use of vaccine passports will be mandated at large events and will most likely start from November.

"This is a positive development towards ensuring that R&A will go ahead - if you wish to attend you will need to be vaccinated," it said.

Organisers are urging festival-goers to get vaccinated now, not in December.

"If you no longer wish to attend the festival under these terms, you are able to resell your ticket on our official resale platform."

The mandate has ruffled some feathers, with a number of people sharing their outrage.

"This is disgusting and a slippery slope to communism. god help us," one comment said.

"This is absolutely disgusting we the people shld (sic) all stand together vaccinated or unvaccinated and not even bother going to these events if they dont make $ rules might change," said another.

"Absolutely Criminal (sic) to coerce innocent Youths into getting an experimental injection," a third wrote.

Every year, the Rhythm and Alps festival sells out, with about 24,000 people expected to attend.

Meanwhile, a campaign that aims to make Canterbury the most vaccinated region in the country is ramping up.

Fush, which is based in Wigram, will be offering free food to anyone who gets vaccinated at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic at 250 Pages Rd, Wainoni, on Saturday.

The centre is open from 9.30am-4.30pm.

Anton Matthews of Fush and his team will be onsite from 10am-3pm.

