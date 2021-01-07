Shortland Street couple get married

Thursday, 7 January 2021

    Shortland Street stars Grace Palmer and Rawiri Jobe have gotten married.

    Palmer took to Instagram to share photos from their big day, captioning the album "Forever and ever baby".

    The bride wore a short dress by local designer Trish Peng, while her groom was dressed by Stolen GIrlfriend's Club.

    This may be their second wedding however, as this time last year the pair appeared to have wed in Las Vegas.

    "Hitched by Elvis in the back of a pink Cadillac, I love you I love us," Palmer wrote on Instagram at the time.

    "August 22nd (love heart) Hitched" wrote Jobe.

    Earlier this month Palmer celebrated her Hens Night with a pole dancing lesson.

    "I went home with 3 new tattoos, a badly bruised pubic bone and a very happy heart," she wrote.

    The couple have been together for several years.

     

     

