Spider monkeys encouraged to consummate renovated home

The spider monkeys at Orana Wildlife Park have a newly-renovated habitat that aims to spice up their love lives.

Belize, 33, Merida, 32, Maya, 30, Juquila, 24, and male Tostada, 25, were kept out of the limelight while their island home was upgraded and the moat was repaired.

The animals were transferred back to the island this week, said exotic species manager Rachael Mason.

The spider monkeys love their renovated island. Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

"The monkeys are loving their renovated exhibit.

"We have added a range of naturalistic furniture to the island creating more dimensions for the animals.

"The monkeys have been making lots of vocalisations as they eagerly explore the setting.

"We are so excited that visitors can once again connect with these precious primates."

Habitat loss is a key threat to spider monkeys as rainforests across Central America are cleared for agriculture and logging.

Mason said the Christchurch wildlife park has been involved in the managed breeding programme of the endangered species since 1981.

"Moving the animals to the island enhances the chances of the monkeys producing babies, which is key for the breeding programme.

"The last monkey born at Orana was in 2005 and we are very keen to hear the pitter-patter of small monkey feet again."