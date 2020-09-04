Taika Waititi returns to NZ, halfway through managed isolation

Film director Taika Waititi has revealed he has returned to New Zealand and is halfway through his stay in managed isolation.

Waititi shared an image on Instagram showing life inside managed isolation with two kids.

"One dad, two kids, everything going great ... until they found the "explode suitcases and trash everything" button", Waititi said.

Many fans took to the Instagram post to laugh with Waititi and welcome him home.

One fan even asked if he was excited for tomorrow's North vs South rugby match in Wellington.

Waititi recently separated from his wife, Chelsea Winstanley.

The pair have two daughters, Te Hinekahu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.

Waititi recently spoke to the BBC about life in lockdown while living in Los Angeles.

"I've just let all of my rules and everything that I wanted to set up go out the window," he told the BBC.

"So my message is, don't worry, we're all losing it and we're all giving up.

"I cannot be a school teacher as well as write all this other stuff and work on all these other things. I just can't do that."

The Oscar-winning director also revealed what he's been up to when he's not working on "all this other stuff": scripts for upcoming movies Thor, Star Wars, and a remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

He's also been working on another anti-racism campaign after one launched by New Zealand's Human Rights Commission.

"I'd like to think we're getting better," he said in response to whether he thinks New Zealand is a racist country.

"I've just fronted another two [anti-racism] campaigns. This new one that's coming out is quite an intense experience. It's an audible experience. You go into the site and experience what is daily racism in New Zealand for most people."

He also teased his new Thor: Love and Thunder film, saying it's going to be "really good".