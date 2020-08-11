TVNZ Breakfast shakeup: Hayley Holt leaves role

Hayley Holt is leaving Breakfast. Photo: Supplied

TVNZ announced this morning that Hayley Holt is leaving her Breakfast presenting role.

Holt is joining the 1NEWS sports team, and newsreader Jenny-May Clarkson will move into the presenting slot for the morning news show.

Holt will move into sports presenting alongside Andrew Saville on 1 NEWS at Six, rotating with Andrew Saville throughout the week.

In a statement, she said: "Sport has been part of my life ever since I can remember and I'm excited to be bringing viewers these great stories alongside Sav.

"It's going to be hard to leave my Breakfast whanau after nearly three years on the show. We've had such an amazing time working together and I'm so grateful for the team's support as I take on this new role with 1 NEWS at Six."

Clarkson moves from her news-reading role to presenting on Monday August 17, and Holt begins her new sport role on August 24.

Jenny-May said in a statement: "I'm really excited for my beautiful friend. 1 NEWS at Six reaches so many people each evening and I know they'll benefit from her expertise and passion for sport but also her fun-loving spirit. I'm going to miss working together, but the whole Breakfast team will be watching and cheering her on."

The newsreader is yet to be announced, however Matty McClean and John Campbell will remain on the Breakfast show, TVNZ said.