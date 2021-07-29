Winter-themed festival: Family fun in central Christchurch

It's time to get the family together and head into Christchurch city for the Winter Festival ‘Chill in the City’.

Run by the Central City Business Association, with support from Christchurch City Council and businesses, the festival follows last year’s successful event, which attracted thousands to the central city with a range of winter-themed events and activities.

There will be even more to enjoy, from ice skating, hug a husky and Hagglund rides, to Disney’s frozen bouncy castle, tobogganing on real snow, and Hillary’s Hutt VR Experience, all taking place in and around the City Mall area.

Real-life winter fairies will be there for the kids, along with activities for everyone to enjoy.

These include ice skating starting tomorrow and running right through the weekend, with all other winter activities running on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm daily.

The Hagglund rides should prove a popular attraction at this year’s event. Photo: Supplied

There is a small donation cost for some of the activities and all money raised is being donated to the Christchurch City Mission.

Last year’s festival raised just over $12,000 and the business association hopes with the community coming in to support the festival, it can do more this year.

While most of ‘Chill in the City’ activities are aimed at family enjoyment, Saturday night offers something a little different, with ‘Chill in the City’ After Dark on New Regent St starting early evening and featuring live entertainment, mulled wine, hot toddies and delicious food.

•Full details of Winter Festival ‘Chill in the City’ can be found at www.chchcentral.co.nz.

Ice Skating Rink

Will be located in Hack Circle opposite H&M in front of Glassons

Thursday 30th July - 2nd August and will be operational daily from 10am - 6pm daily

$5 per person entry fee for half hour skate

Hagglund Rides

Will be located on the empty lot next to Westpac Bank on Cashel Street City Mall

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August and will be operational daily from 10am - 4pm daily

Gold coin donation

Selfies with the Huskies

Will be operating on the empty lot next to 3 Wise Men on Cashel Street City Mall

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August and will be in City Mall daily from 10am - 4pm daily

Gold coin donation

Winter Wonderland at Riverside

Snowy Winter Wonderland and Toboggan Runlocated in the Riverside Carpark off Lichfield Street

Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd August while snow lasts

Santa Elf Parade - Saturday 1st 12pm

Live Music - Over the event weekend