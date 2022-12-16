With no rules around holidays in the US, John Moore says it's hard to "unplug". Photo: RNZ / Tom Taylor

If you won a ticket to anywhere in the world where would you go? One Colorado man has come here, to New Zealand. He told our reporter Tom Taylor why.

When 26-year-old John Moore won free return flights with a blank destination through a work raffle, he had no hesitation about where to go.

"It truly is seen as such an idyllic place back home. Everyone says it's really got it all. It's like if Colorado had a beach."

Moore said New Zealand had always been on his bucket list and was the obvious first choice.

"It's a bit of a journey, so I was able to make the trip with that little bit of help."

We caught up at Auckland waterfront bar Saint Alice on a scorcher of a summer's day at the beginning of his New Zealand tour.

Moore loves his job at Denver-based venture capital firm Morrow, but getting a month off work was a lucky break - unlike most countries, the United States has no minimum holiday requirements.

"I haven't personally taken a vacation in a few years. It's even hard for me to unplug."

He said while Kiwis seemed to start counting down the days to Christmas as soon as Easter was over, the work culture in the United States was vastly different.

"There's a lot of memes about auto-replies in the US versus anywhere else.

"In the US it's like, hey, I've just had surgery - I'll still be online from 5 to 6pm but might be a bit slow to respond.

"Anywhere else it's like, I'm taking a month off - all your emails will be deleted."

John Moore prepares for a trip to Waiheke. Photo: RNZ / Tom Taylor

On an exchange in Italy during his university years, Moore became good friends with Kiwis who shamelessly plugged their home and encouraged him to travel here.

Fast forward six years, and he has finally made it with the help of a lucky draw.

Subtropical Auckland was a far cry from snowy Denver.

Moore had been making the most of it with lessons at Muriwai surf school and road trips to the beaches of Tāwharanui and Coromandel, all while seizing every opportunity to sample fresh seafood.

I told him he needed to try Bluff oysters while he was here, but he already had his own version back home.

"In Colorado, we have Rocky Mountain oysters. Being there's no ocean, they're actually just the testicles of a cow."

The next day, I met Moore in a line for the ferry to Waiheke Island.

The weather had turned - views of the harbour obscured by rain - and a queue teeming with work Christmas partygoers snaked around the corner, but he was undeterred.

"I might have to catch the next ferry, but I've got all day.

"No plans, I'm just here to explore, so I think this is all part of the experience."

Having saved his money by not paying for flights, he was able to spend it on the things that mattered, including a package deal of lunch, wine, and an all-day bus ticket for the island.

Auckland ticked off, next stop South Island.

After a few days at a tiny house in the Garden City, Moore was headed to the huts and hikes of Fiordland.

When I called him, he was busy preparing his pack.

He had packed most tramping essentials in the States, but bought a gas stove in Christchurch, as well as a "chilly bin" - a term he was unfamiliar with, preferring the American "cooler".

Although some huts were fully booked out, others such as Lake Alabaster operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

He had been putting in some training to make sure he secured a bunk at the end of each 10km-16km hike.

"I've been going on some morning runs in Christchurch to make sure I'm prepared for the long journey in, especially with a heavier pack on."

While the holiday had been largely stress-free, Moore had run into trouble attempting to make bookings.

With the number of international visitors at its highest level since March 2020, and New Zealanders also starting to go on holiday, he found it impossible to rent a self-contained van or even to hire a surfboard in some places.

"Coming back next time I'll know, you just have to book way ahead, especially for this time of year."

With two-and-a-half weeks still left on his trip, Moore already knew for sure that he would be back.

He just might have to fork out for flights next time round.