Body of man missing in Southland river recovered

Searchers have found the body of a 20-year-old Riverton man swept away in a Southland river this afternoon.
A widespread search was launched in the Waiau River after police were alerted by the man’s friends that he had been swept away.
The body was found by a helicopter crew near the Monowai Lake Rd in Blackmount, a police spokeswoman said.
The search involved police staff from Tuatapere and Te Anau, Southern Lakes helicopter with a Fiordland Marine Search and rescue crew from Te Anau, a local jet boat operator and local volunteers.
The spokeswoman said the body had been retrieved from the river and the matter would be referred to the coroner.