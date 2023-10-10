Body of man missing in Southland river recovered

The Waiau River. ODT Files

Searchers have found the body of a 20-year-old Riverton man swept away in a Southland river this afternoon.

A widespread search was launched in the Waiau River after police were alerted by the man’s friends that he had been swept away.

The body was found by a helicopter crew near the Monowai Lake Rd in Blackmount, a police spokeswoman said.

The search involved police staff from Tuatapere and Te Anau, Southern Lakes helicopter with a Fiordland Marine Search and rescue crew from Te Anau, a local jet boat operator and local volunteers.

The spokeswoman said the body had been retrieved from the river and the matter would be referred to the coroner.

