Fatal shooting a 'heartbreaking' reminder to identify targets

Jock Davies. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The 'tragic' shooting death of a young Otago man has prompted a reminder for hunters to always identify their target beyond all doubt.

Jock David Grant Davies, 21, who grew up in Tapanui, was fatality shot by a member of his own party while hunting in the remote Lords River area on Rakiura/Stewart Island on Saturday.

"This is a tragic and heartbreaking reminder of how critically important it is for hunters to be absolutely certain they’ve identified their target is an animal beyond all doubt," NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) chief executive Mike Daisley said.

"Movement, colour, sound and shape can all be deceptive. Hunters need to be acutely aware of the location of all members of their hunting party as well as their surroundings at all times, and assume a shape or movement is another person until they can prove otherwise without a doubt."

MSC also recommended all hunters wear high-visibility clothing that stands out in the bush, ideally blaze orange, to reduce the risk of misidentification.

"No matter your amount of hunting experience, a failure to identify your target beyond all doubt can have devastating consequences," Mr Daisley said.

"We want hunters to enjoy the outdoors with their mates and make it home safe every time.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and loss of life. The hunting community in Aotearoa is small and this loss will be felt far and wide."

In a statement tonight, police confirmed the man's name and extended their sympathies to his loved ones.

Inquiries into the circumstances of Mr Davies' death were continuing, police said.

