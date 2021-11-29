Five close contacts of Christchurch Covid case self-isolating

Photo: Getty Images

There are 182 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health said this afternoon the cases were from Auckland (167), Northland (5) and Waikato (10). There were also three new cases at the border.

There are 93 people in hospitals including 10 in ICU or a high dependency unit.

There is also a new case in the Nelson-Marlborough region, however, that will be added into tomorrow's cases as it landed after today's 9am deadline.

The Ministry said the person and their close contacts are in isolation, with testing of those contacts under way. Investigations into the possible source of infection are continuing. Several exposure events are being assessed and any locations of interest confirmed will be published on the Ministry’s website.

Canterbury case

Following a border case in Christchurch yesterday, five close contacts are now self-isolating with testing underway.

The case travelled from Auckland to Christchurch on Thursday 25 November on Air NZ Flight NZ8475 arriving in Christchurch at 10.50am.

Anyone who is considered a potential contact of this case will be contacted directly.

Unless you are contacted, you are asked to monitor for symptoms, and get tested straight away if you develop any consistent with Covid-19.

There were no new cases in Canterbury today.

But Cantabrians are being urged to monitor the ministry’s locations of interest page which is updated regularly.

Testing locations in Canterbury can be found at the Canterbury DHB website.

Meanwhile, an unexpected detection of the virus has been picked up in a wastewater sample taken in Opononi in Northland last week.

There are five pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ōtorohanga, Thames and Te Kuiti.

The Capital and Coast District Health Board has today achieved 90% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, becoming the second DHB in the country to achieve this significant milestone after Auckland DHB.

The Ministry of Health has now issued more than 2.4 million My Vaccine Passes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet with Cabinet this afternoon ahead of a major announcement that is expected to see the country move into the new Covid protection traffic light system.

The Government's decision comes as a new variant of Covid gets closer to our doorstep, with two cases of the potentially more infectious Omicron strain in Australia confirmed yesterday.

The variant is spreading around the world, with new cases also found in Canada, the Netherlands and Denmark, as more countries impose travel restrictions to try to protect themselves.

The World Health Organisation says it is not yet clear whether Omicron, first detected in southern Africa, is more transmissible than other Covid variants and understanding the level of its severity "will take days to several weeks".