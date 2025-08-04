Man appears in court after urinating in supermarket

A man shoplifting meat from a supermarket went on to relieve himself in another section of the store, police say.

The 25-year-old was on his second alleged shoplifting trip of the day at Woolworths in central Dunedin when he urinated all over product in the liquor section, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

At 9.41am on Friday, the man went to the store and allegedly stole three cuts of scotch fillet steaks, a pack of porterhouse steaks and some pork chops before loading them into a bag and walking out.

The incident was reported to the Dunedin police afterwards, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At 3.30pm, the man returned and allegedly took more steaks before going to the liquor section.

While stocking a bag up with alcohol he started to urinate all over a shelf with stock on it, police said.

A member of the public notified a manager, who went over and spotted the man still loading a bag up with cans. The man left the supermarket.

At 6pm, police went to his home to speak with him.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of trespassing, wilful damage, three charges for shoplifting and one charge of urinating in a public place.

The man appeared in Dunedin District Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody to reappear on August 12.

While at the man’s home, officers spotted his flatmate, a 29-year-old man, wanted for unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle on July 18 this year.

He was also spoken to and received a summons to appear in the district court on August 14.

