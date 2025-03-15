'Not us' say Tipenes, as second funeral director arrested

Kaiora (left) and Francis Tipene posted a message on social media, saying the latest arrest had nothing to do with their company. Photo: Tipene Funerals

Directors at Tipene Funerals say the latest arrest of an Auckland funeral director as part of the police Operation Lola is "not us".

The first arrest saw former Tipene employee Fiona Bakulich plead guilty last month to mishandling human remains and obtaining by deception. She will be sentenced next month.

Police have now arrested a second person for mishandling burials. A man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court next week.

Director Kaiora Tipene posted a video on social media, shown sitting next to husband Francis, saying she felt compelled to speak out after receiving concerned messages following the news.

The couple featured in the popular reality TV show The Casketeers.

"I just want to say, it's not us, e te whānau," Kaiora said in the video posted last night.

Francis Tipene said their thoughts were with the affected whānau and he hoped they were getting support.

"We're here, we're still going strong, we have many, many families in our care that we need to take care of."

Among the comments on the video is one from Marama Davidson, co-leader of the Green Party, saying: "Big aroha ki a koutou!!!"

Responding to RNZ's request for comment on last night, Kaiora Tipene directed the reporter to the video.

In a statement, police said Operation Lola is a wider investigation launched in August 2024 to examine complaints into bodies that were disinterred following flooding in early 2023.

Anyone with concerns can contact 105 using the reference number 240808/8008 or Operation Lola.

- additional reporting APL