One dead, one injured in Crown Range crash

One person has died following a crash on the Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka yesterday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash about 3.20pm.

The exact site of the crash was not given.

In an update last night, police said one person died at the scene, while earlier a St John spokesman said one person was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police said the road was closed for much of the evening.

Motorists were advised to take another route - State Highway 6 via Cromwell.

An inquiry is under way.

