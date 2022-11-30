Wednesday, 30 November 2022

One dead, one injured in Crown Range crash

    By Oscar Francis
    One person has died following a crash on the Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka yesterday afternoon. 

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the two-vehicle crash about 3.20pm.

    The exact site of the crash was not given.

    In an update last night, police said one person died at the scene, while earlier a St John spokesman said one person was airlifted to Lakes District Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Police said the road was closed for much of the evening.

    Motorists were advised to take another route - State Highway 6 via Cromwell.

    An inquiry is under way.

     oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times

