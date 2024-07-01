Person 'critically hurt' in crash near Clutha River

A man has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after a crash near Balclutha this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Kaitangata Highway just after 8.40am.

An ODT reporter at the scene said the vehicle appeared to have left the highway near the intersection with The Crescent Rd, and settled on the bank beside the Clutha River.

Emergency services personnel tend to a crash victim in his car (obscured) on the Clutha riverbank near the intersection of Kaitangata Hwy and The Crescent Rd as the Otago Rescue Helicopter prepares to land this morning. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Emergency personnel carried the driver to a waiting Otago Rescue Helicopter about 9.30am.

No one else was in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

A police spokeswoman said a man aged in his 70s was being transported to hospital in a ‘‘critical condition’’.

The highway was blocked for a time but reopened about 10am.