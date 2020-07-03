Thief caught hook, line and sinker

A thief was caught hook, line and sinker by police.

A 20-year-old man was arrested after a group of Dunedin flatmates saw him on their security camera taking four fishing rods from their Frederick St home at 1am on Thursday.

They got the man’s car registration and he was later located by police at his address with the fishing rods.

It was one of several burglaries in Dunedin over the past few days.

A 58 inch TV was taken from a Kipling St house yesterday, and an Xbox and a laptop were taken from a student flat on Agnew St between 7pm and 10pm yesterday.