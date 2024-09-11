'Like a big Meccano kit': Work on Parakiore's 50m pool starts

The construction of the Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch has reached a significant milestone as work starts on its 50m competition pool.

Blair Jacobs from specialist pool installers, Jacobs Construction, said the most recent 50m pools to be constructed in New Zealand have all been in the North Island.

"Our team is currently assembling the pool using materials shipped from Myrtha Pools in Italy.

Photo: Newsline

"Every component has a code allocated to it and a plan that specifies which area it goes in.

"It’s like a big Meccano kit, there are over 500 panels that make up the pool and they are held together by over 10,000 bolts.

"It will be a very versatile pool, with a movable boom that will allow Christchurch City Council to adjust the pool's length and transform it from a 50-metre Olympic-sized pool into two separate 25-metre pools as needed."

The competition pool will also feature a state-of-the-art movable floor at one end, designed to vary the pool depth from 2.2m for competitive swimming to ground level.

Crown agency Rau Paenga is responsible for the design and construction of the facility on the corner of Moorhouse Ave and Antigua St. Christchurch City Council will operate Parakiore when it opens in late 2025.