Electric surfboard catches fire at Christchurch beach

Fire and Emergency NZ believes a fault may have caused an electric surfboard to catch fire at a popular Christchurch beach.
Fenz said it sent two fire crews to Sumner beach after receiving several calls about the surfboard fire.
The fire was out when they arrived.
The surfboard was in the water off Cave Rock and the people using it reached the shore safely.
The fire may have been caused by an electrical fault in the board.