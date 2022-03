Climate action groups in Christchurch held a number of protests and debate sessions on Friday.

They were the first events in the planned Global Climate Strike, with one targeting the controversial proposal to develop an international airport at Tarras.

Climate action protesters in Christchurch on Friday. Photo: Star Media

First up 350 Ōtautahi held banners demanding climate action that could be seen on the corner of Moorhouse Ave and Durham St, while later Extinction Rebellion Ōtautahi held a participatory democracy event at 2.30pm outside the north entrance of the Christchurch City Council.

Up to 28 people assembled and were invited to speak publicly and personally about the proposed Tarras airport development.