Several injured in crashes on icy roads

    Oscar Francis
    Several people have been injured, one seriously, in crashes on icy Dunedin roads this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Challis St and Glendevon Pl, just off Larnach Rd, about 7.50am.

    One person received serious injuries, the spokeswoman said.

    Earlier, officers were called to Brighton Rd, Waldronville, after a van rolled off the road on to a mud flat about 7.35am.

    Two people sustained moderate injuries and one person minor injuries, the spokeswoman said.

    Three people were injured when this van rolled near Waldronville. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The road was icy and the council was requested to provide grit.

    Officers were called about 8.05am to Townleys Rd, Kenmure, after reports that a truck had slid on ice at the corner near the bridge and became stuck on a barrier.

    Nobody was injured.

    A similar thing happened with a heavier truck shortly afterwards, the spokeswoman said.

