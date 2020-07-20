Video games engage youth

A group of excited adolescents transformed the Balclutha Library last weekend with a four hour video gaming event.

Your Corps, which involved kids of all ages coming together to duke it out in both competitive and collaborative games, returned for its second year in Balclutha.

Founder James Wards said the Saturday afternoon session was "fantastic".

"We’ve got 20 kids piled out the back playing multi›player Fortnite and multiplayer Minecraft,’’ Mr Wards said.

"As you can imagine it can get pretty rowdy."

The first priority of the Your Corps events was simply to have some ‘‘good old fashioned fun’’, he said.

"But the fundamental reason was to create an opportunity for these kids that would otherwise not have access to this kind of equipment and engage in similar interests."

He said the Clutha District Council had already been ‘‘very supportive’’ of the efforts to set up the gaming events.