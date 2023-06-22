Great prizes up for grabs at The Star Media Home and Leisure Show

The Star Media Home and Leisure Show will have more than $10,000 in prizes and giveaways up for grabs at Christchurch Arena from June 30 to July 2.

Over 100 exhibitors will showcase their services and products at the show, which will be open from 10am-4pm each day.

There will be a variety of show specials available, including the chance to win some great prizes and a Cosy Home auction live onsite on Sunday, July 2, at 3pm.

Visit the Destination Hokitika Stand in the Leisure Zone to enter to win one of six massive prize packs, including nights at Central Suites, e-bike hires from West Coast Cycle and Tours, breakfasts and dinners at Ocean View Restaurant in the Beachfront Hotel, and double passes for the West Coast Treetop Walkway and Tower Zipline.

There will also be family packages, including several nights at Hokitika's Kiwi Holiday Park & Motels, ecocruises with West Coast Scenic Waterways, and passes to the National Kiwi Centre and Aquarium.

You could also be in to win a luxurious holiday in a queen room at Woodland Glen Lodge & BnB, bike hires at Cycle Journeys and accommodation at the Hokitika Holiday Park.

There will also be a free complimentary Resene Home Show bag and magazine to give away for all attendees upon arrival, free informative seminars, as well as thousands of ideas under one roof - you won’t want to miss it.

Click here to get a free double pass to the show worth $16. Or look for your free double pass in The Star or head to starhomeshow.kiwi. Otherwise tickets on the door are $8.