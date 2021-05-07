Canterbury sporting talent on show this weekend

Linwood Keas stalwart Alex Todd is looking forward to another tussle with Canterbury Rugby League premiership rivals Hornby at Leslie Park on Saturday. Photo: File

When Linwood and Hornby meet for the first time in a new Canterbury Rugby League premiership season it’s typically a rematch of the previous battle for the Pat Smith Trophy.

The Northern Bulldogs bucked that trend in 2020, but for Keas veteran Alex Todd the rivalry with the Panthers endures ahead of a clash between the competition’s two unbeaten teams on Saturday.

Before the Kaiapoi-based Bulldogs could not prevent Linwood claiming their fifth successive title, Hornby were the runners-up the previous four seasons.

A no-nonsense prop, Todd brings up the disappointment of the 2009 final, rather than the victories, when revisiting an encounter he relishes.

“For me personally it always has been the rivalry,” he explained.

“When I first started playing prems [in 2008] we had a good couple of battles. We lost in 2009. They’re always a quality opposition. They’re well-coached and well-drilled. It’s always a tough game.”

Uncompromising in the middle, the hard heads from both clubs have formed friendships off the field.

“A lot of the older boys get on well – I went to Corey’s 40th last year, it was a pretty good do,” Todd said.

The 31-year-old said celebrations at Leslie Park hinge on keeping Panthers second rower Corey Lawrie quiet.

“He’s always floating around the middle there. We have to keep him busy on defence,” Todd said.

At the other end of the experience spectrum, Todd was wary of the threat posed by Panthers fullback Sincere Harraway, who opened the campaign with back-to-back hat-tricks.

“I watched him in the under-20s. He’s a player you’ve got to keep your eye on, he’s got good footwork,” he said.

Both teams head into the fifth round in impressive form, with the Panthers on top via points differential.

Hornby thrashed the Northern Bulldogs 44-10 last weekend while the Keas rolled the Eastern Eagles 42-22 after trailing 10-0 early at Wainoni Park.

The Celebration Lions’ resurgent campaign also regathered momentum by crushing the cellar-dwelling Papanui Tigers 62-20, the highest score of the season so far.

Lions stalwart Kasi Leka racked up four tries from five-eighth while his brother Taniela contributed a try and nine goals as the siblings thrived in an 11-try rout that enabled the club to bounce back from a narrow loss to Hornby.

Celebration were in Papanui’s predicament in 2020, propping up the table, but are now third behind the pacesetters leading into their encounter with the Riccarton Knights.

Halswell round out the top four with a three-win (including a default by Papanui), one-loss record after a 20-point victory over Riccarton. They now head to Kaiapoi and attempt to extend the fifth-placed Northern Bulldogs’ slump under Frank Endacott.

Marist Albion are the only unbeaten team heading into round five of the Christchurch Metro Cup club rugby competition, with last year’s runners-up boasting the maximum 20 points.

They feature in the fixture of the weekend when they host second-placed Linwood at Edgar McIntosh Field on Saturday.

Even if they suffer their first loss, they will still remain on top of the ladder.

Cashmere Technical face Selwyn United on Saturday. Photo: File

The status quo remained in the Mainland Football premiership with champions Cashmere Technical maintaining top spot with a 5-1 thumping of Nelson Suburbs while second-placed Coastal Spirit drew 1-1 with third-ranked Christchurch United.

Eighth round fixtures indicate the top three should solidify their places with Cashmere Technical facing Selwyn United, Coastal Spirit in a local derby with Ferrymead Bays FC and Nomads United hosting Christchurch United.

Lincoln University maintained their lead in the Christchurch Netball Centre’s premier grade when they defeated Technical B 81-21 on Tuesday night while Technical A and Kereru A are also undefeated.

Saints recorded the biggest score of the third round, a 103-23 romp over Villa Maria.

In the opening round of Canterbury Hockey’s men’s and women’s premiership grade competition, reigning champions Marist and Harewood recorded 3-1 scorelines against new Porritt Cup holders Southern United and Hornby respectively.

Marist take on HSOB/Burnside on Saturday. In the women’s schedule Harewood has an early bye, giving unbeaten Marist and Carlton Redcliffs to build on their round one victories.

Weekend match-ups

•Christchurch Metro Premier Cup (all Saturday at 2.45pm)

Christchurch v Belfast, Christchurch Park; Sydenham v Burnside, Sydenham Park; University v New Brighton, Ilam Fields; Lincoln University v HSOB, Lincoln Uni; Marist Albion v Linwood, Edgar McIntosh Field; Shirley v Sumner, Burwood Park.

•Canterbury Rugby League Premiership (all Saturday at 2.45pm)

Northern Bulldogs v Halswell Hornets, Murphy Park; Hornby Panthers v Linwood Keas, Leslie Park; Riccarton Knights v Celebration Lions, Wainoni Park; Papanui Tigers v Eastern Eagles, Papanui Domain.

•Mainland Football Premiership

Halswell United v Nelson Suburbs FC, Halswell Domain, 11.30am Saturday; Cashmere Technical v Selwyn United, Garrick Park, 2.45pm Saturday; Nomads United v Christchurch Utd, Tulett Park, 2.45pm Saturday; Coastal Spirit v Ferrymead Bays FC, Linfield Park, 12.30pm Sunday.