Cathedral Square covered in sand for beach volleyball tournament

Cathedral Square in Christchurch has been covered in sand for a beach volleyball tournament this weekend.

The Christchurch Super Slam, which is part of the New Zealand Beach Tour, starts on Friday.

About 240 tonnes of sand were moved into the square on Wednesday morning for the event.

Beach Tour organiser Dave Miller told One News there were a few athletes in Auckland who were expected to compete and the latest lockdown in the country's largest city had meant "a little bit of extra work and concern".

"Everyone's been working and training really hard this season, especially to be able to play at the Christchurch Super Slam," she said.