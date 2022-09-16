Courier botch-up: Missing trophies cruel blow for boxing community

Queenstown boxer Richie Hadlow holds up Boxing New Zealand’s John Jameson Belt in 2016. PHOTO: BLAIR PATTINSON

The alleged theft of two prestigious and historic national championship boxing trophies is a blow "below the belt".

Boxing New Zealand chairman Keith Walker said the John Jameson Belt, awarded to the most scientific senior boxer, and the Ted Morgan Cup, named after New Zealand’s first Olympic gold medal-winner, were missing — believed to be stolen — after a botch-up by courier company Toll New Zealand.

"Both these trophies are the jewels of our sport, being irreplaceable for their history and of high monetary value.

"They’re about 100 years old."

Keith Walker.

Mr Walker said the trophies were securely stored at the Dunedin business premises of one of Boxing New Zealand’s board members.

In early April this year, Boxing New Zealand contracted Pack & Send to pick up and deliver six boxes of national trophies to Whanganui, for the Covid-19 delayed 2021 National Championships in mid-April.

Pack & Send subsequently subcontracted Toll New Zealand to pick up the boxes from the Boxing New Zealand storage premises in Dunedin.

"Six boxes were scanned on to a Toll vehicle, to be taken to their depot in Dunedin, but only five boxes arrived in Whanganui. The missing box wasn’t recorded as being received at the Toll Dunedin base."

The box also contained other trophies that were newer, which the organisation still wanted returned.

The loss had left the boxing community angry, frustrated and disappointed, he said.

"To understand these feelings, you need to realise that the two major trophies that are missing, have the same importance to our sport as yachting has for the America’s Cup, rugby and the Bledisloe Cup, and racing with the Melbourne Cup," Mr Walker said.

"Imagine the country’s reaction if those great trophies went missing."

He said Boxing New Zealand had been consistently told by the two transport companies that the 90cm x 65cm box containing the trophies had been "lost" without trace.

"We believe this is nonsense. We believe they have been stolen.

"Pack & Send and Toll New Zealand were both approached countless times, and asked what responsibility and compensation was likely, with the continuing response inferring that they take no responsibility, and no compensation is likely to be forthcoming.

"In essence, both washed their hands of any responsibility that they were paid to undertake."

Mr Walker said the incident had been reported to Dunedin Police but police told Boxing New Zealand they had reached a point where they could not take the case any further unless further evidence was provided.

"This decision has left us with nowhere to go.

"So Boxing New Zealand is offering a reward of $1000 to whoever can return our heirlooms to us.

"All our evidence suggests that they are in Dunedin, or have been shipped out by whoever unlawfully took them."

It was hoped the trophies could be found in time to be presented at the 2022 Boxing New Zealand National Championships, to be held on October 4-8, he said.

Toll New Zealand did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz