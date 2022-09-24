Emotional Federer's grand finale ends in defeat

It was surely unthinkable that Roger Federer's trophy-laden career would end with a defeat but that's what transpired as the Swiss maestro lost alongside Rafa Nadal on an emotional night at the Laver Cup.

In front of a 17,500 sell-out crowd at London's O2 Arena, 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer returned from more than a year away for a last dance in tandem with his great rival on a gripping and memorable finale by the Thames.

With the clock already well past midnight, Federer (41) had the chance to seal victory in the doubles clash when he served at match point in a tense deciding tiebreak - but it was not to be as Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe ruined the script.

Sock thumped a forehand winner to seal a 4-6 7-6 11-9 win for Team World. After a brief moment of almost silence around the packed arena, the crowd erupted to salute an emotional Federer.

A tearful Roger Federer after his final competitive match. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

The London crowd had to wait for the arrival of Federer and Nadal as British favourite Sir Andy Murray and Alex De Minaur engaged in a series of interminable rallies in a grinding opening match of the night, eventually won by De Minaur.

Murray's two Wimbledon titles mean he is a national sporting icon but the night was all about Federer - a player who resides in the pantheon of sporting greats along with the likes of Pele, Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

Even Federer's practice sessions at the O2 were standing room only affairs and an electric atmosphere greeted him as he walked out into the cavernous arena alongside Nadal just after 10pm local time for what would be his last dance.

"I've done this thousands of times, but this one feels different. Thank you to everybody who's coming tonight," Federer has posted on Twitter earlier in the day.

Team Europe and World members lift Roger Federer at London's O2 Arena. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

It certainly felt that way too for everyone present in a crowd which included Australian great Laver - the man who inspired Federer to create the novel team event.

After the coin toss formalities loud roars accompanied Federer and Nadal, otherwise knows as 'Fedal', as they warmed up to the sound of The Clash's London Calling booming around the venue - Federer raising his arm in salute after his introduction.

An even bigger cheer went up when Federer punched away a volley in the opening game -- his first competitive shot since a demoralising defeat by Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2021 when he lost the last set 6-0.

During the changeovers the video screens showed some iconic moments of Federer's 24-year professional career with tributes from Nadal and his mother Lynette.

American duo Sock and Tiafoe, pantomime villains for the night, tested Federer's reactions with some lusty blows aimed at the Swiss maestro who would have demanded nothing less.

Federer was equal to pretty much everything though, his silky shot-making and nimble footwork very much intact despite such a long time away from the match court.

The pair with a combined age of 77 and 42 Grand Slam titles between them edged the opening set by breaking Tiafoe's serve.

Despite the party atmosphere in the stadium, there was no danger of Federer's farewell match turning into an exhibition.

It was serious business and after they fell a break down early in the second, Federer and Nadal stormed back and looked poised for a straight sets win but were instead dragged into a tense deciding tiebreak with the clock past midnight.

Chants of 'Let's Go Roger, Let's Go' resounded around the packed stands as Federer and Nadal clawed their way towards a victory the occasion demanded but they fell agonisingly short.

GLOBAL APPEAL

Tickets for his match with Europe team mate Nadal against American duo Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock were like gold dust. But some fans got lucky.

Many walking into the Thames-side venue where eight-times Wimbledon champion Federer won the ATP Finals title in 2010 and 2011 were draped in Swiss red and white and had handkerchiefs at the ready for what promised to be an emotional evening.

"He is one of the best ambassadors for Switzerland so I'm super happy to be here," 31-year-old Sonya Carvallares from Zurich told Reuters.

"He is more than just a tennis player he is an icon."

Federer has not played a competitive match since last year's Wimbledon and Carvallares said the news that he was ending his golden career was sad, but expected.

"We saw it coming right, he is not eternal. On a personal level, I'm very happy we got the tickets for today especially now. But it's mixed feelings in a way.

"In terms of number he's not the greatest, but in our hearts he is the greatest. I think it's going to be emotional, I might have a few tears in the eyes."

While many fans came from Europe, Federer's unique appeal spans the globe.

Miraaj el-Haque, dressed in a sweatshirt emblazoned with Federer's caricature and the slogan "Greatest of All Time" travelled all the way from Bangladesh.

"The entire first chapter of my life from when I was five to now I'm 23. I've known nothing but him in the sports world," he said outside the O2 Arena.

Asked what makes Federer so special, he said: "I think how relatable he is, and how much of a role model he is and how he makes a fan feel when he plays.

"I think his connection with the fans is something I don't think any other player will have for a while. The way he makes you feel, the way he plays the game, the way he conducts himself off the court, I think all those factors make him the greatest athlete in any sport."

Sadra Mahoob travelled from Tehran to watch Federer for one last time.

"Roger is a superstar in Iran, everyone knows about him and had the dream to watch him in a live match," he said.

Swiss student Aurille von Ruht said the finale, with Nadal, was the perfect way for Federer to go out.

"Rafa and Roger are two beautiful players and two beautiful people, so I'm happy Roger gets to finish like this."