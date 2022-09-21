Help Hornby High get to the national basketball champs

From left: Xij Bayson, Carl Pontino, Gerald Sanchez, Matthew Matagi, Aron Perez, Rykin Lauper-Edminstin, Ryan Amarillo, Tobey Geldard, Jordan Morehu Cook, Zion Buenaventura, Nikolas Strickland. Coaches/Management: Jimmy Williamson, Brandon Gray, Emma Geldard. Photo: Hornby High School / Facebook

Fundraisers will be held over the next few weeks to get Hornby High School to the national basketball championships.

The school’s senior boys A side qualified for the nationals in Palmerston North next month with a great showing at the South Island championships.

But the side needs $10,000 to get to Palmerston North and only has a short time to raise it.

The first fundraiser is a ‘Get the Team to Palmie!’ basketball tournament. It will be held at the Hornby High School gymnasium tomorrow (September 22) at 6pm.

The team will play an invitation team of older players, which includes Canterbury Rams’ Kaia Isaac.

Entry is $2 – or a larger donation – and there will be an auction and a sausage sizzle before the game.

On September 27, there will be a quiz night at Robbie’s Riccarton Sports Bar. Tickets are available on Hornby Basketball’s Facebook page.

In Palmerston North, the team will compete in the A level tournament for schools with a student roll under 600. It finished second at the South Island premiership in Dunedin to make the nationals.

The side is coached by Jimmy Willliamson and former team member Brandon Gray.

Said Williamson: “There was good energy and intensity throughout the (Dunedin) tournament that we maintained through the seven games. We had great feedback from the officials about the team. It was noted how respectful the team was to the referees, what good sportsmanship we showed ... gracious in defeat and humble when we won.”