Ransley a contender in virtual motorsport championship

    MOTIVATED: Prebbleton’s Jaden Ransley says consistent finishes are the key in the ARG eSport Cup event which enters its fourth round tomorrow at Monza in Italy.
    Prebbleton race car driver Jaden Ransley remains in striking distance of the leaders heading into the fourth round of the virtual ARG eSports Cup event tomorrow night in Monza, Italy.

    After a consistent third round last Thursday, the 19-year-old maintained fourth position in the championship standings after a fifth and seventh in the two races around New York’s Watkins Glen track.

    “Just to keep out of trouble and get some points means we are well in the hunt heading into round four (tomorrow),” he said.

    Ransley will switch from his Audi RS3 TCR car to a Dallara formula three car for tomorrow night’s racing.

    “It’s another challenge and something new during this period so I’m looking forward to it.

    “The key is not putting yourself in a situation where you get taken out or you take someone else out.

    “The first lap is often carnage. It’s not easy to do it but if you can get clean air you generally get a good result.”

    Ransley said he was focused on earning points for the latter part of the season.

    “The championship is the big goal.

    “I’d love to be out on the track competing like normal but it’s nice to still be racing and not have to leave home and be away so much.

    “Considering what others have to deal with in their sport, I’m pretty fortunate, I feel.”

