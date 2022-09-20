Black Caps name squad for Twenty20 World Cup

Martin Guptill has been selected for a seventh T20 World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

A strong Black Caps squad has been named for next month's Twenty20 World Cup as they look to go one step further after making last year's final.

Wellington Firebirds duo Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell have been named for their first senior World Cups and are the only new faces from the side that made the final of last year's event in the UAE.

Paceman Adam Milne has retained his place in the squad, after the 30-year-old was called in to replace Lockie Ferguson (calf injury) early in the tournament last October.

Devon Conway has been named as the front-line wicket-keeper after wearing the gloves in the UAE and the recent series against West Indies.

Martin Guptill, meanwhile, has been selected for a record seventh T20 World Cup.

Guptill's selection sees him join an exclusive list of players in Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim in a list to play in seven tournaments - while Shakib Al-Hasan and Rohit Sharma are set for their eighth events.

Nathan McCullum and Ross Taylor are the only other New Zealanders to have appeared at six T20 World Cups.

Of those who featured in last year's World Cup squad, Kyle Jamieson wasn't considered as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury, while Todd Astle and Tim Seifert have missed selection.

The squad will first contest the T20 Tri Series with Pakistan and Bangladesh starting in Christchurch on October 7 before they depart for Australia on October 15.

The Black Caps open their T20 World Cup campaign against Australia at the SCG on Saturday October 22, before facing Afghanistan (MCG), England (Gabba) and two qualifiers at the SCG and Adelaide Oval respectively.

Black Caps squad for ICC T20 World Cup and Tri Series

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.