Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds killed in car crash

Cricket Australia are mourning Andrew Symonds after he died in a car crash near Townsville, in Queensland, overnight, according to reports.

Symonds was 46 years old.

Police released a statement saying they were investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Hervey Range, around 50km from Townsville, last night.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," a police statement read.

"Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries."

Symonds played 26 tests, 198 ODIs and 14 Twenty20 internationals for Australia and was part of two World Cup winning sides.

He made his ODI debut in 1998 and played for more than a decade for his country. He retired from all cricket in 2012.

In recent years Symonds had worked as a TV commentator for Fox Sports and was a regular on the microphone for Big Bash League broadcasts.

Symonds' death follows the shock demise of cricketing peer Shane Warne who died in March in Thailand.

- additional reporting AAP