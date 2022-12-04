White Ferns clinch series win against Bangladesh

Eden Carson poses with fans during game two of the T20 International series between the New Zealand White Ferns and Bangladesh at the University Oval today. Photo: Getty Images

You could describe it as an improvement.

Bangladesh limped through an entire innings without being bowled out.

But it was mostly a listless chase missing the critical element of intent.

The White Ferns posted a decent tally of 148 for four in Dunedin today.

The top order faltered a little, but Melie Kerr and Maddy Green put together an unbroken partnership of 77 to drag their side through to what proved to be plenty.

The tourists, who were dismissed for just 32 in the opening game of the series in Christchurch on Friday night, inched their way to 111 for eight.

It was not a riveting watch for the 731 spectators at the University Oval.

The White Ferns clinched the series win with the 37-run win and will want to keep their standards high in the final game of the T20 series in Queenstown on Wednesday.

Bangladesh did make gains from game one. The fielding effort was more polished and, other than the final five overs, the visitors were able to put the White Ferns under pressure with the ball.

The running between the wickets will need some work, though. Bangladesh lost three batters.

Nigar Sultana played a few shots on her way to 31, but the vistors were otherwise sluggish with the blade.

Opener Dilara Akhter used up 14 deliveries for her contribution of one run.

Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr of the White Ferns touch gloves during their unbroken partnership of 77 today. Photo: Getty Images

Perhaps only Kane Williamson would be happy with a strike rate like that.

The White Ferns finished strongly with the bat, but the start was on the pedestrian side.

Sophie Devine responded with a punishing a pull shot and a lovely drive for back-to-back boundaries in the third over.

Her innings was cut short, though. She looked to up the pressure on the tourists and lofted the ball down the ground.

The White Ferns captain did not get hold of it and found the fielder at long-on for 19.

Her replacement Georgia Plimmer came and went quickly which saw debutant Rebecca Burns out in the middle before the powerplay had come to an end.

The visitors struck another blow when Burns holed out for 20 in the 11th over.

The Whites Ferns found themselves under even more pressure when Bates (20) swiped a catch into the leg side.

The home team had slipped to 71 for four, but Kerr and Green rescued the innings with a wonderful partnership.

They teamed up to take 50 off the last five overs.

The final over, in particular, was fruitful for the White Ferns with 17 runs coming off it.

Marufa Akter was the best of the Bangladesh bowlers. The 17-year-old was on debut and took two for 22, including the prize wicket of Devine.