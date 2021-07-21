Cashmere Tech on top after opening Southern League round

There was plenty to talk about after most of the opening round of the Southern League was played out on Saturday.

Cashmere Technical put a marker in the sand when winning at home, 6 - 2, over Green Island, with the Dunedin side finishing the game with 10 players.

Christchurch United failed to make the most of their scoring chances against Selwyn United, with Selwyn scoring an added-time penalty to the delight of their home fans to win 3 - 2, with Otago University also scoring late in the game against South City Royals to win 2 - 1.

The final match between Coastal Spirit and Nelson Suburbs was postponed after the bus bringing the Suburbs team south on Friday evening had to turn around after falling trees and earth slips meant State Highway's 6 and 72 were impassable.

Cashmere Technical took control of the game early against Green Island, with Andrew Storer finding the back of the net from a free-kick. Tech doubled the lead from another free-kick, taken by Yuya Taguchi, with Sam Field scoring by the far post after 17 minutes.

Photo: Mainland Football

The lead was extended on the half-hour when Lyle Matthysen found the back of the net. Green Island's Cameron Anderson then pulled a goal back, direct from a stunningly hit free-kick just before the half. Field claimed a double from a corner, and minutes later, Declan Tyndall was allowed to run unchecked into the goal area before unleashing an unstoppable shot to make it 5 - 1. Green Island then went a player down after Cody Robinson received a second yellow with 25 to play. The hard-working Adam Hewson was rewarded when scoring Green Island's second goal after 82 minutes. The veteran Tom Cairns had the final say when finishing well late in the game after coming into the game off the bench earlier.

Christchurch United took the lead early against Selwyn when their captain James McClay converted from the penalty spot after just three minutes. United then dominated the attacking stats with Selwyn keeper Pieter-taco Bierema pulling off several outstanding saves. His defensive unit also produced the goods to deny United further goals before the break. The second half followed a similar pattern before a quick turn-over saw Dan Ede cleverly lifting the ball over the head of the advancing United stopper, Eddie Ashton, with 20 to play. Four minutes later, Eddie Wilkinson was brought down in the area by Bierema, with McClay calmly slotting home his second penalty to put the Ram's back in front. However, the lead was short-lived, with Ede setting up Luke Blackie to level less than a minute later. Both teams had chances to break the deadlock in the remaining 15 minutes, with Selwyn winning a free-kick deep in added time to the left of the goal area. The free-kick was taken short by Ede, who received the ball back, running into the area before being upended by Seth Simpson, who had just been subbed on. Jamie Carrodus sent Ashton the wrong way to earn the Stallions all three points, which looked very unlikely on the halftime stats.

In Dunedin, the game between South City Royals and Otago University was moved from a waterlogged pitch at the Caledonian to the Logan Park turf. The top two sides from the Football South Premiership played out a tight affair, with University taking the lead somewhat against the run of play when Ben Deeley made the most of a mistake by a Royals defender to open the scoring after 21 minutes. Thirteen minutes later, the Royals were level when Ryan Fleming was put clear by Oliver Cassidy, with Fleming finishing well, to see the teams turning at the break in level terms. University had better chances early in the second half before there were chances at both ends. Both sides lifted the tempo going into the final quarter with both keepers called on to make some good saves, Alex Boomer for Royals and Neil Archary for University. Just when it looked like the points were going to be shared, Ben O'Farrell set up Aidan Barbour-Ryan with the former Christchurch based Barbour-Ryan, securing the win for the students.

The Coastal and Suburbs match is yet to be rescheduled, but the most likely date is the weekend of 31 July / 1 August when the league takes a break for the quarter-finals of the Chatham Cup. This has yet to be confirmed by New Zealand Football.

Round 2 will be split over the coming weekend, with Technical hosting Coastal and Green Island facing the Royals, both at 2:45 pm on Saturday and Sunday at Midday, University entertains Selwyn, and at 2 pm Suburbs take on United.

Results / Scorers

Cashmere Technical 6 (Sam Field 2, Andrew Storer, Lyle Matthysen, Declan Tyndall, Tom Cairns) Green Island 2 (Cameron Anderson, Adam Hewson) 3 - 1

Selwyn 3 (Dan Ede, Luke Blackie, Jamie Carrodus - pen) Christchurch United 2 (James McClay 2 pen) 0 - 1

South City Royals 1 (Ryan Fleming) Otago University 2 (Ben Deeley, Aidan Barbour-Ryan) HT 1 - 1

Coastal Spirit vs Nelson Suburbs - postponed.

Big wins for Coastal SAS and Bays in women's premiership

Coastal Spirit SAS and Ferrymead Bays both recorded 5 - 0 wins in Round 12 of the New World Women's Premiership, with Coastal SAS accounting for Universities and Bays defeating Nomads, with the game between Cashmere Technical and Waimak being played on Wednesday evening. Coastal SAS now move to 36 points, nine ahead of Technical, Universities have 19, Waimak 13, Bays now on 9 with Nomads still points-less.

Coastal SAS made it 12 wins on the bounce in the Premiership this season when accounting for Universities, with the win seeing them retain the Hawkey Shield and close within three points of retaining the Premiership. Bel van Noorden opened the scoring in the 9th minute with Britney-lee Nicholson then scoring either side of halftime to take the game away from Universities. Emily Brown made it 4 - 0 after 62 minutes, her first Premiership goal on debut, with Universities conceding an own-goal to complete the scoring.

On Friday evening, Bays made it three wins over Nomads this season. Elinor Clark scored her maiden Premiership goal in the 14th minute, with three goals then coming in the final five minutes before the break. Katie Elstob added the second with Clark the third and Jesse Dyer the fourth in added time. Nomads rallied after the break and were unlucky to concede the final goal after 70 minutes.

Round 13 games see Nomads hosting Technical, Universities face Bays with Waimak having the home advantage over Coastal SAS.

Results / Scorers

Coastal Spirit SAS 5 (Britney-lee Nicholson 2, Bel van Noorden, Emily Brown, own goal) Universities 0 HT 2 - 0

Ferrymead Bays 5 (Elinor Clark 2, Jess Dyer 2, Katie Elstob) Nomads 0 HT 4 - 0

Cashmere Technical vs. Waimak postponed

MPL sides on top in Southern Qualifying League

All three sides from the New World Men's Premiership recorded wins over their Championship rivals in the opening round of the Southern Qualifying League.

Ferrymead Bays were untroubled to defeat Waimak 5 - 0, Nomads had to work hard before coming from behind to come out on top of FC Twenty11 5 - 3, with Halswell also coming from behind against Western 3 - 1.

Rhys Williams scored the only goal of the opening half for Bays in the opening minutes, with the lead quickly mounting after the break when Ryan Stanley claimed a double in the first five minutes. Ryan Nicholson added his name to the scoresheet on the hour, with Caleb Manson completing the scoring when coming into the game off the bench.

In a game that saw the lead change hands four times between Nomads and FC, it was FC that took the lead when Conor Clark scored. Declan Hickford then levelled for Nomads, midway into the opening half before Harrison Bowman put FC back in front with Nomads hitting back when Liam Thomson scored just before the break. Clarke then put FC back in front with Anton Smith bringing Nomads back again in the 73rd minute. Hickford then put Nomads ahead for the first time in the game with three minutes to play before completing his hat-trick in added time.

Western took the lead when Rodrigo Balcazar scored in the opening five minutes. Ryan Bellamy drew the Hawks level after 21 minutes, and Chris Whiteside then put Halswell ahead just before the sides went to the break. Whiteside wrapped up his sides first league win of the season when he scored his second goal with 20 minutes to play.

Round two match-ups see Halswell face Bays, Nomads host Western, and FC entertain Waimak.

In the New World Championship Trophy opening round, for the sides that finished outside the top three in the recently completed Championship, Burwood was untroubled to win 9 - 1 over St Albans Shirley, with Mid Canterbury accounting for Parklands 4 - 1, and Universities having the bye.

Four Burwood players, Matt Cox, Kane Kilbride, James Kolien and Hugo Toye, all claimed a double, with the score blowing out in the second half after Burwood lead 3 - 0 at the break. The final Burwood goal was scored by Elijah Austen, with Andrew Walmsley replying for SAS.

Mike Gruschow gave Parklands the lead before Jamie Smitheram levelled for Mid Canterbury minutes later, which were the only goals of the opening half. A double from Wesley Rosa Torres in the 62nd and 70th minutes put the Ashburton side in front before Millar McLauchlan completed the scoring.

In the coming round, Universities face SAS, and Parklands take on neighbours Burwood as Mid Canterbury have the bye.

Results / Scorers

New World Southern Qualifying League

Nomads 5 (Declan Hickford 3, Liam Thompson, Anton Smith) FC Twenty11 3 (Conor Clarke 2, Harrison Bowman) HT 2 - 2

Ferrymead Bays 5 (Ryan Stanley 2, Ryan Nicholson, Rhys Williams, Caleb Manson)Waimak 0 HT 1 - 0

Western 1 (Rodrigo Balcazar) Halswell 3 (Chris Whiteside 2, Ryan Bellamy) HT 1 - 2

New World Championship Trophy

Burwood 9 (Matt Cox 2, Kane Kilbride 2, James Kolien, Hugo Toye 2, Elijah Austen) St Albans Shirley 1 (Andrew Walmsley) HT 3 - 0

Mid Canterbury 4 (Wesley Rosa Torres 2, Jamie Smitheram, Millar McLauchlan) 1 Parklands (Miles Gruschow) HT 1 - 1

Universities have the bye.

-By Gavin Searle