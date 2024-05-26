Ferns head coach to miss matches over 'employment matter'

Jitka Klimková has been in charge of the Football Ferns since 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková will miss the upcoming June international friendlies due to what NZ Football has described as an 'employment matter'.

The Ferns are scheduled to play against Japan in Spain next month.

On Sunday, NZ Football released a statement saying Klimková "has opted to take a leave of absence from the role for this tour while an investigation is concluded into an employment related matter".

Assistant coach Michael Mayne will act as head coach for the two games on June 1 (NZ time) and June 4 at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain.

They are drawn to face reigning champions Canada, Colombia and hosts France at this year's Olympics in Paris.

NZ Football stated it would not be making any further comment on the matter until the investigation was concluded.

Klimková has been in charge of the Football Ferns since 2021, overseeing 39 matches for 11 wins, seven draws and 21 defeats.

The side won their opening FIFA Women's World Cup match last year in front of a sold out Eden Park, but failed to progress to the knock out stage after a loss to The Philippines and a draw with Switzerland.