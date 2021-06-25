Friday, 25 June 2021

Back to school: Current and former Warriors visit Christchurch pupils

    Injured NZ Warriors recruit Junior Ratuva took time out from rehab to promote rugby league during a code-boosting roadshow targeting Christchurch schools this week.

    The 22-year-old Fiji-born winger’s bid to debut in the NRL during 2021 was sabotaged by a season-ending pectoral muscle following his move from the Melbourne Storm but he is signed until the end of 2022.

    Junior Ratuva at Avonhead Primary. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Ratuva and NZ Warriors NRL women’s premiership played Kanyon Paul visited schools throughout the city on Thursday and Friday, their contribution to a Warriors and New Zealand Rugby League initiative.

    The emphasis was on fun-based skill activities, while on a serious note the Warriors and New Zealand Rugby League community teams delivered a well-being presentation focusing on the importance of sleep, hydration and nutrition.

    Former Warrior Ruben Wiki is due to speak to a group of Canterbury Rugby League 18-year-old grade players on Friday night, highlighting well-being and revisiting their journey as professional footballers.

    NZ Warriors NRL women's premiership player Kanyon Paul with Taleen Msalen (left) and Bethany...
    He will also watch junior grade games at Canterbury A&P Park on Saturday morning, presenting player of the day awards to some of the 96 teams featuring players aged under-five to 12-years-old. 

    Mairehau Primary School pupil Kalo Willetts gets his school jersey signed by former Warrior Ruben...
    “It has happened in the past but not to this scale, having the Warriors and NZRL down here working together,” said Canterbury Rugby League chief executive Duane Fyfe.

    “They can do two schools at the same time so twice the number of schools can be visited. It’s worked out well for us.”

    Ruben Wiki and Kiwi Ferns international Charlotte Scanlon surrounded by students at Te Waka Unua...
    Ruben Wiki and Kiwi Ferns international Charlotte Scanlon surrounded by students at Te Waka Unua School in Woolston. Photo: Geoff Sloan

