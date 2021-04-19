Three clubs undefeated in Canterbury league premiership

By Will Evans

The Hornby Panthers, Linwood Keas and Celebration Lions recorded Bartercard NZ CRL Men's Premiership victories on Saturday to be the only undefeated clubs after two rounds.

Wooden spooners last season, the Lions are staking an early claim as 2021's surprise packet after following up their big season-opening win over Eastern Eagles with a come-from-behind 24-22 defeat of Halswell Hornets.

The Lions trailed 14-8 at halftime but scored three tries to one in the second stanza - with hooker Jordan Kamana grabbing a double to take his season tally to five - to edge out the Hornets.

Hornby overwhelmed Papanui Tigers 34-14 after a hard-fought opening 40 minutes.

The Panthers led just 14-10 at the break before breaking the Tigers' defensive resolve.

Captain Sincere Harraway, who slotted in at fullback after starring in the halves in round 1, scored a hat-trick for the second straight match.

Linwood ran in nine tries to power to a 44-14 win over Riccarton Knights at Crosbie Park.

Hooker Kyle Amer and winger Rangi Thompson both notched two tries for the five-time defending champs.

After going down to the Keas in last week's Grand Final rematch, Northern Bulldogs were the biggest winners of round 2, piling on 10 tries in a 54-14 demolition of Eastern Eagles at Murphy Park.

Winger Keeghan Woolley was the chief beneficiary of the Bulldogs' attacking onslaught, collecting a hat-trick, while fullback Nick Wain scored two tries.

Men's Premiership round 2 results

Celebration Lions 24 (Jordan Kamana 2, Maoluma Sekaria, Jarvis Ataera, Taniela Leka tries; Leka 2 goals) defeated Halswell Hornets 22 (Tom Campbell 2, Jamie Nutridge, Oliver Watts tries; Nutridge 3 goals)

Hornby Panthers 34 (Sincere Harraway 3, Charlie Charlie 2, Corey Lawrie, Eti Collins tries; Harraway 3 goals) defeated Papanui Tigers 14 (Sua Aiiloilo 2, Caleb Tauamiti tries; Kasiano Petelo goal)

Linwood Keas 44 (Rangi Thompson 2, Kyle Amer 2, Penitito Ilalio, Matthew Sauni, Alex Todd, Leon Jarden, Graeme Patu-Vaega'au tries; Amer 4 goals) defeated Riccarton Knights 14 (Edward Elia, Jahrome Clark, Kolio Vailu'u tries; Matariri Halbert-Pere goal)

Northern Bulldogs 54 (Keeghan Woolley 3, Nick Wain 2, Vinnie Paul, Cameron Godfrey, Kayne Smith, Richard Earl, Todd Couch tries; Josh Endacott 7 goals) defeated Eastern Eagles 14 (Alistair Roberts, Uriah Esau, Semi Petelo tries; Daniel Hartley goal)

