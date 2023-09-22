Cantabrian Tahlor-made for a big future

Since making his Canterbury debut in August, Tahlor Cahill has featured in another five matches for the province. Photo: Getty Images

Just over a year ago, Tahlor Cahill’s confidence took a tumble when he missed out on the Crusaders under-20s side.

It was a moment Cahill describes as a “turning point” in his career.

“When I missed out, it was a bit of a shock and my confidence took a hit,” the 20-year-old said.

But since then, the Marist Albion player has gone from strength to strength – playing for the Baby Blacks in the past two years, training with the Crusaders and making his NPC debut for Canterbury this season.

Cahill was awarded the Sir John Graham player of the tournament for the Barbarians after missing out on the Crusaders under-20 side last year. Photo: Getty Images

And it all started with an unexpected player of the tournament performance for the Barbarians in last year’s Super Rugby under-20 competition.

After training with the Crusaders under-20s for three months, Cahill was told he hadn’t been selected for the tournament side.

The towering 198cm lock went on to be named as the Sir John Graham player of the tournament following an unbeaten campaign with the Barbarians. Past winners include All Blacks Fletcher Newell and Luke Jacobson.

“It was definitely wasn’t something I expected at all,” he said.

“I think (missing out) was probably a turning point about how I responded after not making a team I wanted to make.

“But the Barbarians coaching group and staff really helped me play in a way where I could express myself.”

As a result of the tournament, Cahill was selected to play for the New Zealand under-20s in last year’s Oceania championship.

It was an experience Cahill believes has been a big part of his development.

“It’s nice to have been tested under pressure by the best at under-20 level,” he said, after also featuring in the Baby Blacks’ disappointing world championship campaign earlier this year.

The former Shirley Boys’ High student had a unique rise to age-group rugby, deciding to board at powerhouse school Hamilton Boys’ High for year 13.

“I wanted to challenge myself in a broader environment, so I reached out to them because I heard about how successful their programme was.

“But I learnt the most off the field through the professional attitude they had towards rugby.”

After spending a year in the Crusaders Academy, Cahill’s goal for this season was always to play for Canterbury.

He has featured six times – starting in every match but one. He is set to come off the bench for Canterbury against Tasman on Saturday.

With Blues lock Sam Darry and Crusader Zach Gallagher returning to the team after recovering from injuries, there has been competition for game time in Canterbury’s second row in recent matches.

Said Cahill: “Competition is always good, and it’s definitely pushed me.

“For example, having Luke Romano there, he’s so good and a great help.”

While Canterbury have had some mixed results, including a shock 31-29 loss to Counties Manukau last Wednesday, Cahill believes the team can still go all the way.

“I’ve got 100 per cent belief in this team.

“There’s so much experience in the team and I’m so excited to see what we can achieve.”

Tahlor Cahill offloads against Georgia at this year's under-20 World Championship in South Africa. Photo: Getty Images.

And for Cahill, there are no aspirations to leave red-and-black country anytime soon.

“Definitely next on my radar is to play for the Crusaders.

“It’s the franchise I’ve always looked up to and wanted to play for.”

Canterbury host Tasman in New Zealand’s first-ever NPC and Heartland XV triple header at Apollo Projects Stadium at 4.35pm on Saturday. South Canterbury take on Mid Canterbury at 2.05pm, before Buller play West Coast at 7.05pm. Gates open at 1.30pm and tickets are available on Ticketek.

