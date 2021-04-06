Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Dumped Highlanders available for selection again

    Highlanders first five-eighth Josh Ioane takes a breather during a training session at Forsyth...
    Highlanders first five-eighth Josh Ioane. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH
    The half-dozen Highlanders dumped for last week's Crusaders clash are available for selection again this week.

    Josh Ioane, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sio Tomkinson, Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Sione Misiloi and Daniel Lienert-Brown have all been declared available for selection after being stood down by coach Tony Brown last week for disciplinary reasons.

    The action by Brown came in the wake of reports of loud parties at Ioane's house in Lochend St, in Musselburgh.

    The team, minus those six, went on to put in a mighty performance against the Crusaders, beating the red and blacks 33-12 at their Christchurch fortress on Friday.

    The return of the stood-down players to the selection frame, announced at a press conference today, gives Brown plenty of options for the match against the Chiefs at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.

     

    Otago Daily Times

