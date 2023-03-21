'I can't wait': Robertson picked as new All Blacks coach

Scott Robertson will succeed Ian Foster as head coach of the All Blacks after this year's Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby has confirmed.

The Christchurch-based coach of Super Rugby's the Crusaders has been appointed for four years from 2024 through to the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

New Zealand Rugby made the announcement this afternoon.

Foster (57) did not reapply for the role.

Robertson was appointed following a robust interview process and will announce further key appointments to his coaching and management team in coming months before officially taking up his new role following the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The appointment was confirmed at an NZR board meeting this morning and announced in the afternoon.

“It’s an honour to be named as the next All Blacks head coach,” Robertson (48) told media.

“It’s a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey. To represent your country, as a coach or player, is the ultimate honour in sport and it’s humbling to be given that opportunity. I can’t wait.

“Having significant time to plan for 2024 and beyond is crucial to setting the All Blacks up for success during the next World Cup cycle.

"I have a job to do with the Crusaders and that will be my main focus through to the completion of Super Rugby, but I will now have the opportunity to work with NZR to get some key appointments in my coaching and management team finalised, so we can hit the ground running next year.“

Robertson had been vying with Japan head coach Jamie Joseph, who also coached the Highlanders, for the role.

He lost out to Foster for the job when Sir Steve Hansen stood down after the 2019 World Cup in Japan, but his sustained success at the Crusaders in Super Rugby generated plenty of interest in his services overseas.

"We were very happy with the calibre and quality of the people involved and would like to thank all of those who took part in the process," said NZR Board Chair Patsy Reddy today.

"The decision to appoint the next All Blacks head coach ahead of the Rugby World Cup was not taken lightly, but we believe it was the right decision for New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks and will set the team up for future success."

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson added: “I’d like to congratulate Scott on his appointment. His coaching record speaks for itself in terms of success, but what came through strongly during the interview process was his innovative approach to the game, his passion for his players, and his desire to add to the All Blacks legacy.

"We firmly believe he is the right person to lead the team in 2024 and beyond.”

The All Blacks coaching panel who helped make the decision included: Dame Farah Palmer (NZR), Bailey Mackey (NZR), Conrad Smith (Ex All Black), Eddie Kohlhase (HPSNZ), Mike Anthony (NZR), Mark Robinson (NZR).

The 2023 World Cup will be held in France from September 8 to October 28.

Photo: Getty Images

As a player Robertson was capped 23 times in tests for the All Blacks as a loose forward between 1998 and 2002. He made his debut against Australia in Christchurch in 1998 and was a member of the 1999 Rugby World Cup squad, playing in a 101-3 pool win over Italy.

He moved into coaching with the Sumner Rugby Club and quickly transitioned into the Canterbury NPC environment where he was part of the team that won five titles between 2008 and 2012.

Robertson was then elevated to head coach where he guided the team to three NPC Premiership titles between 2013-2016. Even greater success followed in Super Rugby, where he has guided the Crusaders to six consecutive Super Rugby titles as head coach since 2017.

In 2015, the New Zealand Under 20s won the Junior World Championship title with Robertson as head coach, and last year coached the famous Barbarians FC to a win over the All Blacks XV.

“We congratulate Scott on his appointment and look forward to working together in 2024, but have also been clear that New Zealand Rugby’s full support this year will be focused on the current All Blacks coaching team as we look toward the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”

Scott Robertson

Age: 48

Domestic success: A+

Seven Super Rugby titles in seven years, only fault was not winning the Super Rugby Transtasman title after finishing unbeaten and missing final spot on points difference. The Six60 of coaches, Robertson is arguably the greatest domestic leader in NZ history.

International experience: D

The gaping hole in his CV. He recently coached the Barbarians and coached the New Zealand under 20s in 2015 when they won the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Italy. And again in 2016 when they finished fifth. But nothing at the top level of the game.

All Blacks experience: 23 tests

Robertson’s first three caps came when he ran on as a substitute at the tail end of the 1998 horror run of five consecutive defeats under John Hart. He got one run as a substitute at the 1999 World Cup and was gone from the scene by the time 2003 rolled around.

Assistants:

Unknown. But Blues coach Leon MacDonald and Hurricanes coach Jason Holland have previously been included on Robertson’s coaching ticket. He also worked closely with current forwards coach Jason Ryan.

Next in action:

Robertson’s Crusaders started their Super Rugby campaign with an unusual whimper against the Chiefs. A savvy manager would hope to get more from them at home on Friday night against the Highlanders.

