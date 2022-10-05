'No barrier to filling stadiums': Rugby World Cup tickets going cheap

Women's Rugby World Cup tickets are going cheap, and organisers say that is to make sure stadiums are brimming with fans to support the growth of the women's game.

The competition kicks off at Eden Park on Saturday, and it is on track to sell out with more than 30,000 tickets already purchased to that match.

That would make it the first women's sport event to fill Eden Park, and the biggest audience a women's rugby match has ever seen.

Almost 80,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament so far - about 60 per cent of the total, and more than double that of the last world cup in Dublin.

An adult will pay just $10 to see triple-header pool games and up to $50 for the double-header finals, while a child can attend for a fiver.

In comparison, those with tickets to the men's Rugby World Cup final hosted here in 2011 coughed up between just shy of $400, and north of $1000.

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 semi final between New Zealand and the US at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Getty

Tournament director Michelle Hooper said people have not had much of a chance to interact with women's rugby in Aotearoa, so modest ticket prices would give them that opportunity.

"The focus has always been about ensuring matches are well attended and we want to make sure there's no barrier to filling our stadiums.

"The beautiful thing about that is that it makes it so accessible for so many people that otherwise wouldn't get the chance."

The news of the tournament's popularity with fans was music to players' ears at the team welcome ceremony earlier this week, Hooper said.

"You can imagine for those players that have lived their life, you know, to come and take part in a Rugby World Cup, it's all they dream about.

"To hear that New Zealanders value them and want to come and see them perform on the world stage, it was quite a euphoric moment to be there when those athletes heard that message."

The host cities Auckland and Whangārei can look forward to a bump in the coffers from the flocking crowds too.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited major events head Chris Simpson said now that Covid-19 restrictions had eased, people were coming out in force to large-scale events.

"We're expecting around 27,000 visitor nights, 5000 internationals and $3.7 million in GDP," he said.

But some gains were priceless, Simpson said.

"The top female athletes in the world competing in Auckland and New Zealand, and what that's going to do to inspire the next generation.

"I think when they see them firsthand, and how inspirational it is watching them compete on a world stage, it is going to inspire a lot of young girls to get into sport and get into rugby."

Women’s Rugby World Cup Fixtures 2022

Saturday 8 October – First Pool Matches

South Africa v France (Eden Park, Auckland, Pool C)

Fiji v England (Eden Park, Auckland, Pool C)

Australia v New Zealand (Eden Park, Auckland, Pool A)

Sunday 9 October – First Pool Matches

USA v Italy ( Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

Japan v Canada (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

Wales v Scotland (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

Saturday 15 October – Second Pool Matches

Scotland v Australia (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

USA v Japan (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool B)

France v England (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Sunday 16 October – Second Pool Matches

Italy v Canada (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

Wales v New Zealand (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool A)

Fiji v South Africa (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool C)

Saturday 22 October – Third Pool Matches

Australia v Wales (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

New Zealand v Scotland (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool A)

France v Fiji (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei, Pool C)

Sunday 23 October – Third Pool Matches

Japan v Italy (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

Canada v USA (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool B)

England v South Africa (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland, Pool C)

Saturday 29 October – Quarter-finals

Quarter-final 1 (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Quarter-final 2 (Northland Events Centre, Whangarei)

Sunday 30 October – Quarter-finals

Quarter-final 3 (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Quarter-final 4 (Waitakere Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday 5 November – Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 (Eden Park, Auckland)

Semi-final 2 (Eden Park, Auckland)

Saturday 12 November – Final

Final ( Eden Park, Auckland)