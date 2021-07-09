Revenge match in store for Marist Albion

Rowan O'Gorman scores for Marist Albion to keep their Christchurch Metro Cup title hopes alive. Photo: Bridgitt Robinson

Marist Albion’s season was on the line, then their most experienced player held his nerve, and the ball, to preserve a Christchurch Metro Cup lifeline.

Rowan O’Gorman’s try off the last of a succession of driving mauls enabled 2020’s runners-up to book a sudden-death semi-final with Christchurch, the 325-game veteran’s matchwinner capping a remarkable comeback from 21-0 down at Edgar McIntosh Park.

HSOB were left to rue a penalty attempt that didn’t quite go the distance with 90 seconds remaining, and then a sequence of indiscretions - sinbinning included - that allowed Marist Albion to launch a decisive raid with the last play of the game.

“I just sat at the back of the maul, the forwards did all the work. We managed to hit a wee seam 15 metres out and the boys ran to the line,” O’Gorman explained.

The handy conversion gave Marist Albion a 29-27 elimination final victory, which sets up a revenge match with Christchurch, who won their regular season clash 32-24 on June 16.

“Their scrum is pretty impressive, not having that many knock-ons would be a good thing. We’ll have to look after the ball,” O’Gorman said.

Linwood and Sydenham play Saturday’s other second chance encounter. Sydenham lost their qualifying final to champions Lincoln University 39-17 while Linwood beat Sumner 23-17 to stay in the hunt.

Lincoln University have the weekend off, likewise Burnside who were too strong for Christchurch, triumphing 42-24.

Canterbury rugby league

Crunch time looms for the Northern Bulldogs as last year’s Canterbury Rugby League premiership runners-up face the prospect of missing the play-offs in 2021.

The Bulldogs must beat the fourth-ranked Celebration Lions at Murphy Park on Saturday to keep their top four hopes alive with two rounds of the regular season remaining.

A Celebration victory would give them an unassailable four-point buffer over the Bulldogs; the Eastern Eagles also face dropping out of semi-final contention when they take on a Hornby side stung by their first loss of the season last weekend.

Four-time defending champion Linwood now lead the race for the Massetti Cup - the spoils of regular season superiority - on points differential after beating the Panthers 30-24 at Nga Puna Wai.

Linwood led 18-8 at halftime and with the top two five points clear of the chasers they are guaranteed to meet in the major semi-final.

Celebration moved into outright fourth with a comprehensive 52-12 victory over Riccarton, posting a half century in consecutive weeks after thrashing Papanui 50-6 in round 11.

Halswell also consolidated their spot in the top four with a 30-16 win over the Bulldogs, who were held scoreless after the break as the Hornets piled on 20 points.

The Eagles kept their faint play-off hopes alive with a comprehensive 42-10 victory over winless Papanui but they - and the Bulldogs - must win their two remaining games and hope Celebration lose twice to alter the current top four

Football premiership

Cashmere Technical’s quest for a second successive flawless Mainland Football premiership was thwarted at the final hurdle when Nelson Suburbs ended the champion’s 47-match unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win at Garrick Park.

Will Tucker broke the deadlock in the 49th minute though the hosts thought they had equalised on the hour when Fraser Angus chested the ball into the net following a free kick.

After a lengthy deliberation the goal was ruled out for offside, meaning Cashmere Technical were held scoreless for just the second time in 60 matches.

The victory sealed Nelson Suburbs place in the Southern League, with Selwyn United claiming the fifth and final berth for premiership clubs when they beat Nomads United by the required two-goal margin.

Selwyn opened the scoring with a 17th penalty by Jamie Carrodus before Joe Allott buried a Dan Ede cross to put United ahead on goal differential early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Pieter-taco Bierma then played a pivotal role in Selwyn qualifying for the league when he dived to palm away a well-struck Daniel Thoms spot kick 10 minutes from time.

Nomads had a shot blocked on the line from the resulting corner as Selwyn, the form team of the last six rounds, defended desperately over the closing stages.

In other final round matches, Coastal Spirit beat Christchurch United 1-0 and Halswell secured their first point of an otherwise winless campaign when they savored a 2-2 draw with Ferrymead Bays after Ryan Bellamy deep in added time.

Cashmere Technical, Coastal Spirit and Christchurch United had already qualified for the one round Southern League, which also features Football South representatives South City Royals, Green Island and Otago University.

The opening round is on July 17 with the top two clubs advancing to the National League championship phase.

Cashmere Technical and Christchurch United are in action on Saturday when they meet in a fourth round Chatham Cup tie while In English Cup action, United eliminated FC Twente 11 with a 4-1 win in their quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Canterbury hockey premiership

In Canterbury Hockey’s men’s premiership Marist maintain top spot despite a 3-3 draw with HSOB/Burnside, they are two points clear of Harewood, who beat bottom-placed University 4-0.

Marist lost their unbeaten record in the previous round when they were upset by Southern United and face a challenging assignment to return to winning ways in a top of the table clash on Saturday.

Leaders Marist were also held to a 3-3 stalemate by HSOB/Burnside in the women’s premiership to take some sheen off Caitlin Hughes’ 100th appearance ahead the 10th round clash with second-placed Harewood.