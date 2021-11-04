'Akin to carrying an able-bodied person': Ask before you push someone in a wheelchair

Sarah Kerr accepts you probably mean well, but if you have the urge to help the wheelchair-bound cerebral palsy sufferer unprompted, then please push off.

Don’t take it to heart but the Sumner resident, who has needed a wheelchair for mobility purposes for three years, says the unsolicited assistance has had an unfortunate side-effect.

“I’ve had several encounters with people pushing my wheelchair without asking me if I wanted to be pushed, these incidents have caused me to have a panic attack,” she said.

“It’s got to the point where I’m nervous to have people I don’t know near me. I’m actually scared.

“I know they mean well, but going up and pushing somebody in a wheelchair is akin to coming up and carrying an able-bodied person, just randomly picking them up and carrying them. You just wouldn’t do that,” she said.

“The wheelchair is pretty much an extension of me so they’re pretty much coming right into my personal space.”

Kerr admits needing assistance boarding and exiting the bus to and from work in Riccarton, but otherwise she is content travelling at her own speed.

However, members of the public will often push her at intersections and gentle rises.

“It happens all over town. My natural reaction is to turn round and yell because I’ve been given a fright.

“There’s actually very little time when I do need help, but other wheelchair users could be different,” she said, before issuing advice to good Samaritans.

“Don’t push somebody without asking. The best thing to do is say: ‘Do you need help?’ I usually say: ‘Thanks for asking because not many people do’.”

Asked if investing in a motorised wheelchair was an option for the artisan weaver, Kerr replied: “No, the wheelchair is my exercise.”