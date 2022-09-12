Bid to rename Memorial Ave Gateway Bridge in honour of WW2 icon shot down

Sir Keith Park. Photo: Supplied

A campaign to rename the Memorial Ave Gateway Bridge after the New Zealander who co-ordinated London’s air defences during World War 2’s Battle of Britain have been grounded until a new mayor has been elected.

Canterbury Brevet Club wants the $112 million overpass at the intersection of Memorial Ave and Russley Rd to honour Air Marshal Sir Keith Park, who was knighted in 1942 for his role in the defence of Malta.

He also played a pivotal role in thwarting the German Luftwaffe during the Battle of Britain.

Attempts to enlist support for an application to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have had some success, although not at local government level.

While the Wigram-based Airforce Museum of New Zealand, the Royal New Zealand Airforce Association and the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association had pledged support, the club was rebuffed by outgoing mayor Lianne Dalziel and Environment Canterbury.

“We’re waiting until after the election (on October 8) to have another go at the council before we look at submitting to NZTA,” said Brevet Club secretary Graeme Thomson.

The Memorial Ave Gateway Bridge. Photo: Supplied

He met with city council staff who said Dalziel was not in favour of the proposal because Park, who died aged 85 in 1975, was not from Christchurch.

The overpass also already has a name.

“The mayor didn’t like the fact he wasn’t from the Christchurch area, so why is there a street after him then?” Thomson said, referring to Sir Keith Park Pl in Harewood, near the airport.

He said the club was pondering several options to memorialise the airman, including naming the stretch of road the Sir Keith Park Flyover.

“We don’t want to emblazon it with a name, just have a plaque similar to ones at the top and bottom end of Memorial Ave so it all links in together,” Thomson said.

ECan chief executive Stefanie Rixecker will also be lobbied for support after ECan provided a short, vague explanation.

“The letter they came back with was extremely brief. It said: ‘We cannot support in the meantime’, there was no reason at all,” said Thompson.

“It won’t stop us making an application in the end, but it would be much nicer to have support from them on the way through.”

He said Ngai Tahu representatives would also be approached.

Dalziel told The Star the Brevet Club’s proposal to rename the airport gateway was referred to the Waimāero Fendalton-Waimairi-Harewood Community Board in April for discussion. There was no recommendation to take it further.

“In early July, council staff spoke with the club about council support for their renaming proposal,” said Dalziel.

“Council staff suggested to the club that they discuss this with Ngāi Tūāhuriri in the first instance before any decision to support the proposal could be made.

"Staff also advised the club that while it was acknowledged that Sir Keith was a very distinguished New Zealander, I felt he didn’t seem to have a personal connection to the city in terms of the gateway overpass.”