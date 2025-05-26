Emergency man can go the distance

New Queenstown emergency management adviser Dave Grimes. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Queenstown's the perfect fit for our new emergency management adviser.

Dave Grimes, 53, is an ultra-marathon runner who likes nothing better than running in the mountains.

Although raised in Christchurch, his family holidays have always been in the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago.

"I just love the district, love the terrain."

Starting in Ironman racing in 2009, he competed overseas, including at the Half Ironman world champs in Las Vegas, before transitioning to the longer distances.

Only two weekends ago he competed in the Best Dam Backyard Ultra in Otematata, completing 134km before having to pull out with stomach issues.

"Endurance sport is where it’s at for me," Grimes says.

"I just love the mental challenge and toughness of it."

He moved south with his wife and son last year after 19 years with the police in Christchurch, a period in which he was heavily involved in the response to the February 2011 earthquake and two Port Hills wildfires.

Two months ago, after working for Queenstown’s council in an alcohol licensing role, he leapt at the opportunity to join Craig Gibson as one of the resort town’s two emergency management advisers.

He says the job’s about getting the community ready for natural disasters.

Here, the biggest threats are an earthquake on the Alpine Fault, flooding, wildfire and pandemics.

As well as responding to natural disasters around the country, he advises the council, plans and trains with other emergency organisations, runs exercises and trains and oversees community response groups made up of volunteers.

He’s responsible for groups in Arrowtown, Arthurs Point, Shotover Country, Lake Hayes Estate and Gibbston, and is in the process of setting up new ones in Hanley’s Farm and central Queenstown.

"In an emergency, they’re going to be our eyes and ears on the ground, particularly if they’re isolated."

He urges people to check out their local group and think about joining.

"It’s about giving back to the community, and helping prepare your community for a natural disaster."

He also engages with the wider community at every opportunity, for instance the Clued Up Kids safety education programme for more than 250 year 6 school children earlier this month.

Grimes says the first, easiest thing people should do is sign up to ‘Otago Gets Ready’, an online database and two-way communication tool for keeping residents informed before and during emergencies.