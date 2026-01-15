Four arrested after Christchurch police target gang-related funeral

Four people have been arrested in an operation targeting what Christchurch police described as a gang-related funeral.

One person was arrested for breaching the gang patch ban and the others for outstanding warrants and driving offences.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the operation took place as gang members travelled to Christchurch from last Thursday and left on Tuesday following the funeral.

"Police also impounded both a motorcycle and a vehicle," Hill said.

"A search of the vehicle resulted in police locating an air pistol, air rifle and associated magazine and ammunition.

"Police are continuing to review and investigate evidence gathered during the operation to determine whether any offences have been committed.

"This includes assessing potential breaches of gang-related legislation.

"The public rightly expects that gang members are held accountable for any illegal activity.

"Police will continue to take a firm approach to ensure community safety and uphold the law.

"Our focus remains firmly on preventing harm and holding those who make the decision to engage in unlawful behaviour accountable."

Anyone who witnessed illegal or antisocial behaviour should report it to police via the 105 phone number, Hill said.