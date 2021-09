The Snake Fit Boxing gym. Photo: Google

Police raided a Christchurch property this morning understood to be the headquarters of the King Cobras gang.

A police spokesperson said a pre-planned search warrant was executed at a premises on Hands Rd in Middleton on Wednesday morning.

More information would be available soon, the spokesperson said.

In May, police raided the Snake Fit Boxing Club on Hands Rd and arrested a person in relation to three serious assaults outside a Christchurch bar in March.