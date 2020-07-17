March 15 shooting survivor among Istanbul mosque celebrations

Wasseim Alsati. Photo: Facebook

A March 15 mosque shooting survivor was celebrating in Turkey over the decision to convert the historic Hagia Sophia back into a mosque.

Hundreds of Muslims - including mosque shooting survivor Wasseim Alsati - gathered outside the historic site after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced it would be converted back into a mosque following a High Court ruling which stripped the site of its museum status.

Mr Alsati and his four-year-old daughter suffered multiple gunshot injuries at the Al Noor Mosque during the March 15 terror attacks.

Photos posted on his Facebook page show him waving a flag outside the Hagia Sophia while wearing a face mask.

Turkish authorities made wearing face masks compulsory in Istanbul and 46 other provinces as cases began to climb following the reopening of businesses last month.

Mr Alsati did not respond to requests for comment from Star News.

The first Muslim prayers are set to be held at Hagia Sophia next Friday.

Wasseim Alsati after the March 15 attack. Photo: Supplied

Hagia Sophia was built as a Christian cathedral nearly 1500 years ago and turned into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of 1453. It became a museum in 1934 under Turkish Republic founding father Ataturk.

While the move to reconvert the site to a mosque has been welcomed by the Islamic community, it has been opposed by Turkish secularists and the Catholic Church.

At a service in the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was “pained” by the decision to convert the site back into a mosque.

The World Council of Churches has also called on the Turkish president to reverse his decision.

One of Turkey’s most famous authors, Orhan Pamuk, also told the BBC that the decision would take away the “pride” some Turks had in being a secular Muslim nation.