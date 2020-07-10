Friday, 10 July 2020

Money for historic Chch structures could be held back

    By Louis Day
    Municipal Chambers, Worcester Blvd. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A total of $3.5 million taken away from Christchurch's Old Municipal Chambers for the financial year should not delay its restoration, the city council says.

    That amount has been proposed to be deferred from the budget for the restoration and strengthening of the chambers for the financial year under the Christchurch City Council’s draft Annual Plan.

    This would still leave the project with $1,740,618 for the year.

    City council manager of capital delivery and major facilities Alistair Pearson said this would see the funding reallocated to 2024 to align with the repair programme, not causing any delays.

    The building on Oxford Tce was opened in 1887 and was used as the city council chambers for 37 years.

    It was badly damaged by earthquakes and has been extensively braced since.

    Another historic site the city council is proposing to defer funding from in the face of the Covid-19 crisis is the Peacock Fountain in the Botanic Gardens, which was first unveiled in 1911.

    The city council is looking to pull $167,000 from the renewal of the fountain for the financial year, leaving the project with nothing for 12 months.

     

     

