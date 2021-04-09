New $45k Halswell playground equipment to cater for all users

Designs for the new play facility. Image: Christchurch City Council / Supplied

New playground equipment in Halswell will soon cater for disabled children and adults.

The Halswell-Hornby Riccarton Community Board has approved the landscape plan for new accessible play equipment at Halswell Domain.

The majority of $45,000 required for the project has been raised by Child and Youth Friendly Christchurch, a collective group of organisations that deliver projects to improve the lives of children.

The design, which will be included on the existing playground, includes an accessible swing with a high back, a carousel allowing the user to lie, sit or stand, a conga drum set and a play panel – a village shop that encourages social interaction.

These items will be accessible for all children and adults with limited or reduced mobility.

An accessible rubber pour’n’play surfacing underneath the equipment was also proposed, however, this requires additional funding.

If funding allows, the surfacing will be made of 375 recycled rubber vehicle tyres that can be upcycled into new playground surfaces once it reaches the end of its life.

CYFC originally addressed the community board in 2019 regarding a proposal to install a disability swing at the Halswell Domain playground.

They noticed that the play network across the city has limited provision for accessibility equipment and wanted to do something about it.

The domain was chosen as a suitable site to do this as it was already a popular location for families.

CYFC was able to source a $20,000 grant from the Rata Foundation and $13,742 from the city council’s Metropolitan Discretionary Fund. The remaining $11,575 may be met by the community board, or the scope of the project may be reduced.

Approving the plan falls in line with the board’s priority of the “development and improvement of recreational spaces in Halswell to ensure accessibility and engagement of all users.”

Work on the playground’s new additions is expected to start in the middle of this year.