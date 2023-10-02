New entrance to Botanic Gardens opened

The new entrance is in front of the Peacock Fountain off Rolleston Ave. Photo: Newsline

The entrance to Christchurch's Botanic Gardens has been given a big spruce up - just in time for spring.

Botanic Gardens director Wolfgang Bopp said the new entrance is located in front of the Peacock Fountain off Rolleston Ave - near the old entrance - where 12m of stone wall were removed.

“You may have noticed a bit of change going on at the Botanic Gardens recently, with the relocation of the entrance gates," he said.

Wolfgang Bopp.

“Work is now completed, and the new and improved entrance is open.”

The entrance gates were removed from the old site in April to provide safe access for vehicles involved in the Canterbury Museum redevelopment project.

"We took this opportunity to give the removed items some TLC, with repairs and a fresh coat of paint,” said Bopp.

"With just a few wee things to tidy up around the area, the new gates are open to the public and people are enjoying the lovely new entrance.”

After being removed, the entrance posts, fencing and gates were then reinstated with a new section of S-bend fencing to mirror their original state.

At the new entrance, a hard surface of mainly pavers was laid, leading to the existing paved area in front of the fountain.

Ten new bike stands have also been installed.